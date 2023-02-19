Aemet, the met agency, is forecasting a change to the current settled conditions in Mallorca towards the end of the week. On Friday, it says that a "polar front" will bring rain and lead to "a drop in temperatures to winter values".
"Polar front" heading towards Mallorca
Current daytime temperatures are above average
