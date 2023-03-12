The Aemet met agency reports that overnight Saturday there was a second consecutive "tropical" night in Mallorca - the temperature didn't fall below 20C.

As on Friday night into Saturday, the two weather stations that registered these unusually high temperatures for March were those in the port in Palma and in Pollensa; in Palma, it was 21C.

In other parts of Mallorca - Binissalem, Es Capdellà, Puerto Pollensa, Santa Maria - the minimums were 19C, twelve degrees above the average for the time of year.