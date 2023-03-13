The Palma Met Office issued an alert this morning for winds of up to 70 kilometres an hour in the northern part of the Sierra de Tramuntana mountain range. On their social media site the Met Office issued the warning for this afternoon.

🌬️El vent de S s'anirà intensificant. A la vessant nord de la Serra de Tramuntana les ratxes poden arribar a 70 km/h.



A mitjanit girarà a mestral i, encara que les ratxes més intenses estaran a zones altes, també bufarà amb força a punts de l'interior de Mallorca.



⚠️AVÍS GROC. pic.twitter.com/8wsO2bWHBP — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) March 13, 2023

"The winds will hit in high areas but they will also sweep across low lands," the Met Office said. While temperatures have increased dramatically over recent days the high winds have dogged talk of an early start to spring.

High winds over the weekend in kilometres per hour.

90 Serra d'Alfàbia 70 Palma, Dic de l'Oest 63 Binissalem 58 Sta María 57 P.Palma 52 Calvià