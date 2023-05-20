Weather stations suggesting that Sunday, for most of Mallorca, will be cloudy with sunny spells. But the southwest can expect a mostly sunny day and northern areas a very cloudy day. There is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions for the north and northeast until 10am Sunday.

The outlook is mixed. At present, Wednesday looks like it will be poor everywhere. Otherwise, sun and showers.

The alerts for rain overnight Friday into Saturday did prove to be reasonably accurate. They applied to the Tramuntana and the north, and these were the areas where rain was heaviest.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (14C) 22C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 22, Tue: 23, Wed: 23.

Andratx (13C) 23C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Mon: 23, Tue: 23, Wed: 23.

Binissalem (11C) 23C, gentle north-northeast breezes; humidity 45%. Mon: 24, Tue: 24, Wed: 24.

Deya (12C) 20C, light north-northeast breezes; humidity 60%. Mon: 21, Tue: 23, Wed: 22.

Palma (11C) 24C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 40%. Mon: 26, Tue: 24, Wed: 25.

Pollensa (14C) 23C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 60%. Mon: 24, Tue: 24, Wed: 25.

Porreres (9C) 24C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Mon: 24, Tue: 24, Wed: 25.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 21C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Mon: 23, Tue: 23, Wed: 24.

Santanyi (10C) 23C, gentle north breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 23, Tue: 22, Wed: 23.

Sineu (10C) 22C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Mon: 22, Tue: 23, Wed: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 22.9 Campos, 22.8 Palma Airport, 22.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 7.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.2 Lluc; Gusts of 82 km/h Serra Alfabia, 64 Capdepera, 56 Portocolom; Rainfall of 22.2 Son Torrella, 19.6 Banyalbufar, 15.4 Muro, 12.3 Serra Alfabia, 9.9 Lluc.