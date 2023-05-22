Another day of cloud and sunny spells with some possibility of showers. Due to be mostly cloudy everywhere in the morning and clearing to give a bright afternoon. It may stay cloudy all day in parts of the Tramuntana, and there could be a thunderstorm in eastern areas of the island in the morning.

No change in the outlook, other than that this mix is now set to continue right through next weekend. As to showers, the rain on Monday, it has to be said, was negligible.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 8pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (15C) 22C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 23, Thu: 23, Fri: 23.

Andratx (13C) 25C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 50%. Wed: 22, Thu: 23, Fri: 23.

Binissalem (13C) 23C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 55%. Wed: 24, Thu: 24, Fri: 24.

Deya (13C) 22C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Wed: 21, Thu: 21, Fri: 23.

Palma (15C) 25C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Wed: 24, Thu: 24, Fri: 24.

Pollensa (15C) 23C, light northeast breeze veering southeast; humidity 65%. Wed: 24, Thu: 24, Fri: 24.

Porreres (12C) 24C, gentle northeast-east breezes; humidity 55%. Wed: 23, Thu: 25, Fri: 25.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 23C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Wed: 24, Thu: 24, Fri: 24.

Santanyi (13C) 22C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Wed: 22, Thu: 24, Fri: 23.

Sineu (13C) 22C, gentle northeast-east breezes; humidity 60%. Wed: 23, Thu: 23, Fri: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 25.4 Llucmajor (Cap Blanc), 23.6 Palma Airport, 23.5 Es Capdellà; Lows of 10.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 10.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.6 Palma University; 9.2 Palma University; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Colonia Sant Pere and Petra.