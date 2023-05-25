Saturday is looking very good, with temperatures well up. However, the outlook at present is for cloud on Sunday and possible showers; Aemet suggests there could be more thunderstorms. There is then an increased risk of rain from Monday to Wednesday.
Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 8):
Alcudia (16C) 23C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 24, Sun: 24, Mon: 24.
Andratx (14C) 24C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 26, Sun: 24, Mon: 22.
Binissalem (14C) 26C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 28, Sun: 27, Mon: 24.
Deya (13C) 24C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sat: 27, Sun: 24, Mon: 22.
Palma (14C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Sat: 29, Sun: 25, Mon: 23.
Pollensa (15C) 25C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Sat: 26, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.
Porreres (13C) 27C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 28, Sun: 28, Mon: 23.
Sant Llorenç (15C) 25C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 26, Sun: 25, Mon: 23.
Santanyi (14C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sat: 25, Sun: 25, Mon: 22.
Sineu (14C) 25C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sat: 26, Sun: 26, Mon: 23.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)
Thursday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 25.1 Palma University, 24.8 Llucmajor, 24.7 Binissalem; Lows of 8.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.5 Lluc, 11.7 Campos; Rainfall of 27.2 litres per square metre Porreres, 14.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 13.6 Petra, 10.2 Llucmajor, 6.6 Muro.
