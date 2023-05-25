Following some fairly heavy rain on Thursday as well as thunderstorms, Friday is due to be calm and generally sunny for the whole of Mallorca. Just an outside chance of some rain in the morning; if there is, it's likely to be muddy.

Saturday is looking very good, with temperatures well up. However, the outlook at present is for cloud on Sunday and possible showers; Aemet suggests there could be more thunderstorms. There is then an increased risk of rain from Monday to Wednesday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (16C) 23C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 24, Sun: 24, Mon: 24.

Andratx (14C) 24C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 26, Sun: 24, Mon: 22.

Binissalem (14C) 26C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 28, Sun: 27, Mon: 24.

Deya (13C) 24C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sat: 27, Sun: 24, Mon: 22.

Palma (14C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Sat: 29, Sun: 25, Mon: 23.

Pollensa (15C) 25C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Sat: 26, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.

Porreres (13C) 27C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 28, Sun: 28, Mon: 23.

Sant Llorenç (15C) 25C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 26, Sun: 25, Mon: 23.

Santanyi (14C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sat: 25, Sun: 25, Mon: 22.

Sineu (14C) 25C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sat: 26, Sun: 26, Mon: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Thursday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 25.1 Palma University, 24.8 Llucmajor, 24.7 Binissalem; Lows of 8.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.5 Lluc, 11.7 Campos; Rainfall of 27.2 litres per square metre Porreres, 14.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 13.6 Petra, 10.2 Llucmajor, 6.6 Muro.