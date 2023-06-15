Colonia Sant Jordi, Mallorca

A few days left until the Summer Solstice but settled summer weather does now seem to have arrived in Mallorca. Friday will be sunny with just some light cloud, and the weekend will be much the same. Southerly breezes expected to dominate over the next few days; temperatures being pushed up.

Warm nights now becoming the norm. Overnight on Wednesday into Thursday, several parts of the island registered tropical nights with the temperature not going below 20C - Portocolom, Palma, Banyalbufar, Llucmajor, Puerto Soller, Colonia Sant Pere.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (20C) 29, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 31, Sun: 29, Mon: 30.

Andratx (19C) 28C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 40%. Sat: 30, Sun: 32, Mon: 30.

Binissalem (17C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Sat: 33, Sun: 33, Mon: 35.

Deya (18C) 29C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sat: 30, Sun: 32, Mon: 31.

Palma (20C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 35%. Sat: 31, Sun: 33, Mon: 32.

Pollensa (19C) 30C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 33, Sun: 31, Mon: 32.

Porreres (16C) 32C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 35%. Sat: 33, Sun: 32, Mon: 33.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 30C, gentle southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 40%. Sat: 31, Sun: 30, Mon: 33.

Santanyi (18C) 29C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 30, Sun: 29, Mon: 30.

Sineu (17C) 32C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 35%. Sat: 33, Sun: 32, Mon: 34.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 30.6 Palma University, 30.3 Pollensa, 30.1 Binissalem; Lows of 11.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.2 Lluc, 14.8 Campos.