A few days left until the Summer Solstice but settled summer weather does now seem to have arrived in Mallorca. Friday will be sunny with just some light cloud, and the weekend will be much the same. Southerly breezes expected to dominate over the next few days; temperatures being pushed up.

Warm nights now becoming the norm. Overnight on Wednesday into Thursday, several parts of the island registered tropical nights with the temperature not going below 20C - Portocolom, Palma, Banyalbufar, Llucmajor, Puerto Soller, Colonia Sant Pere.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):