Warm nights now becoming the norm. Overnight on Wednesday into Thursday, several parts of the island registered tropical nights with the temperature not going below 20C - Portocolom, Palma, Banyalbufar, Llucmajor, Puerto Soller, Colonia Sant Pere.
Alcudia (20C) 29, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 31, Sun: 29, Mon: 30.
Andratx (19C) 28C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 40%. Sat: 30, Sun: 32, Mon: 30.
Binissalem (17C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Sat: 33, Sun: 33, Mon: 35.
Deya (18C) 29C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sat: 30, Sun: 32, Mon: 31.
Palma (20C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 35%. Sat: 31, Sun: 33, Mon: 32.
Pollensa (19C) 30C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 33, Sun: 31, Mon: 32.
Porreres (16C) 32C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 35%. Sat: 33, Sun: 32, Mon: 33.
Sant Llorenç (18C) 30C, gentle southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 40%. Sat: 31, Sun: 30, Mon: 33.
Santanyi (18C) 29C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 30, Sun: 29, Mon: 30.
Sineu (17C) 32C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 35%. Sat: 33, Sun: 32, Mon: 34.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 30.6 Palma University, 30.3 Pollensa, 30.1 Binissalem; Lows of 11.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.2 Lluc, 14.8 Campos.
