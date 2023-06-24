Another excellent day on Sunday. Mostly clear, sunny skies and with temperatures nudging into the thirties for most of the island. The outlook for the next few days remaining unchanged - no heat alerts at present - until Friday, when there are indications of some possible rain.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 10): Alcudia (21C) 29C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 31, Tue: 31, Wed: 31. Andratx (20C) 30C, light southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 31, Tue: 31, Wed: 31. Binissalem (19C) 34C, calm increasing to light east breeze; humidity 25%. Mon: 35, Tue: 35, Wed: 35. Deya (19C) 30C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 32, Tue: 31, Wed: 33. Palma (18C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 35%. Mon: 33, Tue: 33, Wed: 33. Pollensa (21C) 32C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Mon: 33, Tue: 32, Wed: 33. Porreres (18C) 34C, calm increasing to light south breeze; humidity 25%. Mon: 35, Tue: 35, Wed: 34. Sant Llorenç (19C) 32C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Mon: 33, Tue: 32, Wed: 33. Santanyi (18C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Mon: 32, Tue: 31, Wed: 31. Sineu (19C) 33C, calm increasing to gentle northeast breeze; humidity 25%. Mon: 35, Tue: 33, Wed: 34. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Saturday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 32.6 Llucmajor and Palma University, 32.4 Petra and Sineu; Lows of 12.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.8 Lluc, 15.2 Campos.