Sunny Thursday with some cloud. According to advice from Aemet issued at 7pm on Wednesday, there is a risk of thunderstorms in the early hours. That is what the chart with this report indicates, Aemet adding that there will also be a chance of thunderstorms on Friday for much of the day, though the met agency suggests that these storms may be more intense over the sea rather than land. Weather stations are pointing to a highest risk of rain on Friday being in the Tramuntana.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 8pm (UV rating 9): Alcudia (22C) 30C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 29, Sat: 28, Sun: 30. Andratx (21C) 31C, light south breeze; humidity 35%. Fri: 30, Sat: 27, Sun: 29. Binissalem (20C) 35C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 35%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 32. Deya (21C) 31C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Fri: 29, Sat: 26, Sun: 29. Palma (21C) 32C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Fri: 31, Sat: 28, Sun: 30. Pollensa (22C) 33C, light east breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 30, Sat: 30, Sun: 31. Porreres (18C) 35C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 35%. Fri: 31, Sat: 29, Sun: 32. Sant Llorenç (19C) 33C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 40%. Fri: 30, Sat: 28, Sun: 32. Santanyi (19C) 32C, gentle east breeze; humidity 35%. Fri: 29, Sat: 27, Sun: 30. Sineu (21C) 34C, light east breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 35%. Fri: 29, Sat: 28, Sun: 33. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Wednesday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 33.7 Palma Airport, 33.6 Binissalem, 33.0 Llucmajor; Lows of 13.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.9 Lluc, 17.1 Campos.