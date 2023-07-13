Clear skies expected on Friday. Some reasonable breezes. A yellow alert for high temperatures (36 and more) for the interior from 11am to 7pm.

On Saturday there is a yellow alert from noon to 7pm for the interior and the north/northeast - highs of around 38C, especially in the Inca and Sa Pobla area. No alerts have been issued for Sunday as yet; it is generally forecast to be less hot on Sunday. But as we move in to next week, 44C is being forecast for both Tuesday and Wednesday (Inca weather station).

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (23C) 34C, moderate east-southeast breezes; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 34, Sun: 29, Mon: 32.

Andratx (22C) 31C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Sat: 32, Sun: 32, Mon: 33.

Binissalem (21C) 36C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 30%. Sat: 37, Sun: 34, Mon: 38.

Deya (22C) 31C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sat: 32, Sun: 31, Mon: 33.

Palma (22C) 33C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Sat: 33, Sun: 34, Mon: 35.

Pollensa (22C) 36C, moderate east-southeast breezes; humidity 30%. Sat: 36, Sun: 31, Mon: 33.

Porreres (20C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 30%. Sat: 37, Sun: 35, Mon: 37.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 34C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 34, Sun: 32, Mon: 34.

Santanyi (21C) 32C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 35%. Sat: 33, Sun: 33, Mon: 33.

Sineu (21C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 30%. Sat: 38, Sun: 32, Mon: 36.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 34.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 33.9 Es Capdellà, 33.7 Campos; Lows of 19.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 22.3 Lluc.