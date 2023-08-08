Another splendid, sunny day in store. Likely to be generally a bit hotter on Wednesday than on Tuesday. There is now a yellow alert for high temperatures on Thursday. This applies to the interior and to the north and northeast.

Minimum temperatures also on the rise. These were fairly low overnight Monday into Tuesday (below 20C for most of the island).

Still an eye on Sunday and now also on Monday, as weather stations in the north and parts of the interior are suggesting highs up to 37C. Aemet hasn't said anything about these as yet.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (22C) 32C, gentle northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 34, Fri: 31, Sat: 30.

Andratx (21C) 31C, light south breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 31.

Binissalem (19C) 34C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 35%. Thu: 36, Fri: 34, Sat: 35.

Deya (21C) 30C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 34, Fri: 33, Sat: 32.

Palma (20C) 33C, gentle south-southwest breezes; humidity 45%. Thu: 32, Fri: 35, Sat: 33.

Pollensa (21C) 34C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 50%. Thu: 36, Fri: 33, Sat: 32.

Porreres (18C) 34C, calm increasing to gentle south; humidity 40%. Thu: 36, Fri: 35, Sat: 35.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 32C, gentle southeast-south breezes; humidity 50%. Thu: 34, Fri: 34, Sat: 32.

Santanyi (20C) 31C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 31.

Sineu (20C) 34C, calm increasing to gentle south; humidity 35%. Thu: 36, Fri: 33, Sat: 34.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 32.1 Sineu, 31.5 Binissalem, 31.4 Sa Pobla; Lows of 12.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.1 Campos, 15.5 Lluc.