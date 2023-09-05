Aemet could have added that it will be sunny and that this will be the pattern into the weekend - at the moment anyway. There are no alerts for anything and temperatures not too high. Pretty decent in other words.
Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):
Alcudia (21C) 29C, light east breeze; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 28.
Andratx (20C) 29C, light south breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 27, Fri: 27, Sat: 28.
Binissalem (18C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Thu: 30, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.
Deya (19C) 28C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Thu: 27, Fri: 26, Sat: 28.
Palma (21C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 35%. Thu: 29, Fri: 29, Sat: 29.
Pollensa (20C) 30C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Thu: 29, Fri: 29, Sat: 30.
Porreres (17C) 30C, gentle east breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 30, Fri: 31, Sat: 31.
Sant Llorenç (19C) 28C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 29, Fri: 29, Sat: 29.
Santanyi (19C) 29C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 29, Fri: 29, Sat: 29.
Sineu (18C) 28C, gentle east breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 28, Fri: 29, Sat: 30.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 32.9 Palma University, 32.3 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 32.1 Binissalem and Llucmajor; Lows of 17.6 Palma University, 18.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.7 Binissalem, Lluc, Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).
