As the met agency in the Balearics pointed out on Tuesday evening: "The storms are well away from the Balearic Islands. So a calm Wednesday awaits us with some fog in the early hours. Light wind from the east, moderate at times. Maximums will reach 30 or 31C."

Aemet could have added that it will be sunny and that this will be the pattern into the weekend - at the moment anyway. There are no alerts for anything and temperatures not too high. Pretty decent in other words.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (21C) 29C, light east breeze; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 28.

Andratx (20C) 29C, light south breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 27, Fri: 27, Sat: 28.

Binissalem (18C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Thu: 30, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.

Deya (19C) 28C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Thu: 27, Fri: 26, Sat: 28.

Palma (21C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 35%. Thu: 29, Fri: 29, Sat: 29.

Pollensa (20C) 30C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Thu: 29, Fri: 29, Sat: 30.

Porreres (17C) 30C, gentle east breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 30, Fri: 31, Sat: 31.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 28C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 29, Fri: 29, Sat: 29.

Santanyi (19C) 29C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 29, Fri: 29, Sat: 29.

Sineu (18C) 28C, gentle east breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 28, Fri: 29, Sat: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 32.9 Palma University, 32.3 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 32.1 Binissalem and Llucmajor; Lows of 17.6 Palma University, 18.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.7 Binissalem, Lluc, Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).