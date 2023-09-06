Clear skies predicted for Thursday and staying this way on Friday. At present, there is no probability of any rain until Monday next week.

Aemet notes that the situation in the western Mediterranean is currently settled with light to moderate breezes mainly from the east.

Still fairly warm overnight.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (20C) 28C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 28, Sat: 28, Sun: 29.

Andratx (19C) 28C, light south breeze switching north; humidity 50%. Fri: 27, Sat: 28, Sun: 29.

Binissalem (17C) 30C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Fri: 30, Sat: 30, Sun: 32.

Deya (18C) 26C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Fri: 27, Sat: 27, Sun: 28.

Palma (18C) 30C, light south breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 30, Sat: 29, Sun: 31.

Pollensa (19C) 29C, light north breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 31.

Porreres (16C) 30C, calm increasing to light east breeze; humidity 35%. Fri: 30, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 29C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 30.

Santanyi (18C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 30.

Sineu (17C) 29C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Fri: 29, Sat: 30, Sun: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 31.3 Llucmajor, 31.1 Palma Port, 30.3 Binissalem; Lows of 14.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.2 Palma University, 16.7 Lluc.