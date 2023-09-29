Another glorious day in prospect on Saturday. Clear blue skies and a bit hotter - up to 32C in the interior. Similar temperatures for Sunday and then dropping slightly on Monday.

Temperatures such as this are certainly not uncommon in Mallorca for the time of year, although on the mainland the met agency is forecasting unprecedented temperatures for the start of October - up to 38C.

Aemet also notes that the anticyclone over the western Mediterranean, which is giving the current very settled weather, is producing very little wind. Mallorca - the island of calm, as the painter and writer Santiago Rusiñol once described it.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (19C) 29C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 27.

Andratx (18C) 28C, light west-northwest breezes; humidity 50%. Sun: 29, Mon: 27, Tue: 27.

Binissalem (15C) 31C, light east breeze; humidity 40%. Sun: 32, Mon: 30, Tue: 30.

Deya (17C) 27C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 28, Mon: 27, Tue: 27.

Palma (16C) 30C, light southwest-west breezes; humidity 45%. Sun: 30, Mon: 29, Tue: 29.

Pollensa (18C) 30C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sun: 31, Mon: 29, Tue: 28.

Porreres (13C) 32C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sun: 32, Mon: 29, Tue: 30.

Sant Llorenç (16C) 30C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sun: 30, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.

Santanyi (15C) 30C, light north breeze switching south; humidity 45%. Sun: 30, Mon: 27, Tue: 28.

Sineu (15C) 30C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sun: 31, Mon: 29, Tue: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Friday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 30.4 Porreres, 30.2 Llucmajor, 29.8 Binissalem, 29.5 Santa Maria; Lows of 8.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.6 Lluc, 12.5 Can Sion (Campos).