And so the fine weather continues with no end in sight. Quite hot on Sunday, especially in the interior, as it was on Saturday - a high of 33.4C, at least six degrees above normal for September.

Temperatures due to fall a bit on Monday, but during the week there will still be highs up to 30C.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (19C) 29C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 27.

(19C) 29C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. - Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 27. Andratx (19C) 29C, light west breeze veering northeast; humidity 50%. Mon: 27, Tue: 27, Wed: 28.

(19C) 29C, light west breeze veering northeast; humidity 50%. Mon: 27, Tue: 27, Wed: 28. Binissalem (17C) 32C, light west breeze switching east; humidity 35%. Mon: 30, Tue: 29, Wed: 28.

(17C) 32C, light west breeze switching east; humidity 35%. Mon: 30, Tue: 29, Wed: 28. Deya (19C) 29C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Mon: 27, Tue: 27, Wed: 27.

(19C) 29C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Mon: 27, Tue: 27, Wed: 27. Palma (16C) 31C, gentle south breeze backing northeast; humidity 40%. Mon: 28, Tue: 29, Wed: 29.

(16C) 31C, gentle south breeze backing northeast; humidity 40%. Mon: 28, Tue: 29, Wed: 29. Pollensa (19C) 31C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 30, Tue: 29, Wed: 28.

(19C) 31C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 30, Tue: 29, Wed: 28. Porreres (17C) 32C, calm increasing to light east breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 29, Tue: 30, Wed: 29.

(17C) 32C, calm increasing to light east breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 29, Tue: 30, Wed: 29. Sant Llorenç (18C) 31C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 40%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 28.

(18C) 31C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 40%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 28. Santanyi (17C) 29C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 60%. Mon: 27, Tue: 27, Wed: 28.

(17C) 29C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 60%. Mon: 27, Tue: 27, Wed: 28. Sineu (18C) 31C, light north-northeast breezes; humidity 40%. Mon: 29, Tue: 29, Wed: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 33.4 Llucmajor, 32.8 Porreres, 32.6 Can Sion (Campos), 32.5 Binissalem, 32.2 Santa Maria; Lows of 10.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.9 Lluc, 14.0 Palma University.