There may be a bit more cloud around on Monday than the past few days, but the sunny conditions will prevail, as they will all week. Highs into the low 30s on Monday and staying around 30 at least until the weekend.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 6): Alcudia (19C) 28C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 28, Wed: 27, Thu: 28.

Andratx (19C) 28C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 65%. Tue: 27, Wed: 29, Thu: 27.

Binissalem (16C) 31C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Tue: 30, Wed: 28, Thu: 30.

Deya (18C) 28C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Tue: 27, Wed: 27, Thu: 27.

Palma (17C) 30C, gentle south breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Tue: 29, Wed: 30, Thu: 29.

Pollensa (18C) 30C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Tue: 29, Wed: 28, Thu: 30.

Porreres (17C) 31C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 50%. Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 30.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 28C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Tue: 28, Wed: 28, Thu: 29.

Santanyi (18C) 28C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 28, Wed: 28, Thu: 28.

Sineu (17C) 30C, light east breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 55%. Tue: 29, Wed: 28, Thu: 30. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19. Sunday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 33.1 Porreres, 32.9 Llucmajor, 32.8 Binissalem, 32.4 Sineu; Lows of 12.4 Lluc, 12.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.7 Can Sion (Campos).