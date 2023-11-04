There could be a few drops of rain in the morning, but otherwise Sunday will be a sunny day. The wind is expected to ease during the morning.

There is an amber alert for rough coastal conditions in the south and east until 8am. This will become yellow until 3pm, the rest of Mallorca on yellow alert from midnight Saturday until 3pm. Waves of three to four metres where there is a yellow alert and up to eight metres with the amber alert.

A yellow alert for high wind (gusts of 70 to 80 km/h) will remain in place until 9am except in the Tramuntana region, where it will cease at 3am.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (14C) 24C, fresh west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

Andratx (14C) 22C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Mon: 20, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Binissalem (13C) 21C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 19.

Deya (14C) 21C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Mon: 19, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

Palma (19C) 22C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

Pollensa (14C) 25C, fresh west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 22, Tue: 21, Wed: 21.

Porreres (13C) 21C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 22C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 21.

Santanyi (15C) 22C, fresh west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

Sineu (14C) 21C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Saturday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 23.3 Pollensa, 23.1 Puerto Soller, 22.9 Capdepera, 22.8 Puerto Pollensa, 22.4 Muro, 22.0 Palma Port; Lows of 7.5 Can Sion (Campos), 9.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 9.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.6 Lluc, 11.8 Llucmajor; Gusts of 93 km/h Portocolom, 88 Banyalbufar, 85 Cabrera, 82 Serra Alfabia, 78 Lluc; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Portocolom, Sa Pobla and Son Servera, 0.1 Capdepera.