Sunny with some cloud on Monday, highs like Sunday around 26C.

More warm weather during the week - up to 24 degrees. Temperatures due to drop on Friday but then rise again at the weekend.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (13C) 24C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 25, Wed: 22, Thu: 23.

Andratx (13C) 21C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 21.

Binissalem (11C) 23C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 24, Wed: 23, Thu: 21.

Deya (13C) 22C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Tue: 22, Wed: 21, Thu: 21.

Palma (11C) 23C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 23, Wed: 23, Thu: 22.

Pollensa (12C) 26C, calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 27, Wed: 22, Thu: 24.

Porreres (11C) 23C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Tue: 24, Wed: 23, Thu: 22.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 24C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 25, Wed: 22, Thu: 23.

Santanyi (13C) 23C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 65%. Tue: 23, Wed: 21, Thu: 22.

Sineu (12C) 23C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 24, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Sunday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 26.6 Capdepera, 26.0 Portocolom, 25.9 Son Servera, 25.8 Muro, 25.7 Palma Port; Lows of 12.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 12.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.7 Palma University, 13.1 Can Sion (Campos), 13.4 Pollensa.