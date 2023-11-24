The met agency is forecasting a mainly cloudy Saturday with some sunny spells and a low risk of rain. Breezes calming down, but there will still be rough conditions on the coasts.

There is an amber alert for the north/northeast coast from 8am to 2pm - waves up to eight metres. From midnight Friday to 8am, the alert will be yellow and then again from 2pm to 8pm.

For the Tramuntana and east coasts, there are yellow alerts from 6am to 4pm. There is no alert for the south coast.

Sunday has no weather alerts at present and will otherwise be much the same as Saturday but with daytime temperatures expected to rise. Overnight temperatures, which have been quite low in areas, will also increase over the weekend.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (10C) 18C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 20.

Andratx (10C) 18C, light southeast breeze backing northeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 19.

Binissalem (7C) 16C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 60%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 19.

Deya (9C) 16C, light north breeze switching south; humidity 60%. Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

Palma (8C) 18C, moderate east breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 20, Mon: 20, Tue: 20.

Pollensa (10C) 18C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sun: 20, Mon: 21, Tue: 20.

Porreres (5C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 20.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 17C, moderate north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 19, Mon: 21, Tue: 20.

Santanyi (7C) 18C, moderate north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 20.

Sineu (6C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 18, Mon: 20, Tue: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 22.1 Muro, 22.0 Capdepera, 21.8 Son Servera, 21.3 Sa Pobla, 21.0 Arta; Lows of 1.7 Can Sion (Campos), 3.0 Salines Llevant (Campos), 3.1 Palma Airport, 4.2 Binissalem; Gusts of 65 km/h Serra Alfabia, 58 Capdepera, 57 Cabrera.