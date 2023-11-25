But the outlook for the week is for more wind - Tuesday and then again on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures due to rise to a maximum of 24C by Thursday, but with a far greater risk of rain from Thursday.
Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):
Alcudia (10C) 20C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 22.
Andratx (9C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.
Binissalem (8C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 20.
Deya (9C) 17C, gentle west breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 19.
Palma (10C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 55%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.
Pollensa (9C) 20C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 22.
Porreres (8C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.
Sant Llorenç (10C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 21.
Santanyi (9C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.
Sineu (10C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.
Saturday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 18.4 Can Sion (Campos), 18.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 18.0 Es Capdellà, 17.7 Sant Elm, 17.6 Palma Port, 17.0 Santanyi; Lows of 3.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.9 Can Sion (Campos), 4.6 Lluc, 5.0 Binissalem; Gusts of 86 km/h Capdepera, 58 Serra Alfabia; Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Capdepera.
