Cloudy with some sunny spells on Sunday, low risk of rain. No weather alerts, the wind having eased considerably and the coasts having settled down.

But the outlook for the week is for more wind - Tuesday and then again on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures due to rise to a maximum of 24C by Thursday, but with a far greater risk of rain from Thursday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (10C) 20C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 22.

Andratx (9C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

Binissalem (8C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 20.

Deya (9C) 17C, gentle west breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 19.

Palma (10C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 55%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

Pollensa (9C) 20C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 22.

Porreres (8C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 21.

Santanyi (9C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

Sineu (10C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 18.4 Can Sion (Campos), 18.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 18.0 Es Capdellà, 17.7 Sant Elm, 17.6 Palma Port, 17.0 Santanyi; Lows of 3.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.9 Can Sion (Campos), 4.6 Lluc, 5.0 Binissalem; Gusts of 86 km/h Capdepera, 58 Serra Alfabia; Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Capdepera.