A mix of sun and cloud on Friday. Still quite warm but windy. There is a yellow alert for wind for the south, east and Tramuntana from noon until 6pm and a yellow alert for the south and east coasts from 9am to 8pm and for the Tramuntana coast from 9am to midnight. Gusts up to 70 km/h and waves of two to three metres.

On Friday evening, rain is forecast for the whole of the island. The risk of rain is expected to continue into Saturday, but the weekend is due to be fairly sunny, if still windy and not particularly warm. Temperatures will fall on Saturday. They are predicted to rise again on Monday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (11C) 22C, strong southwest breeze easing to fresh northwest; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 17, Sun: 16, Mon: 19.

(11C) 22C, strong southwest breeze easing to fresh northwest; humidity 60%. - Sat: 17, Sun: 16, Mon: 19. Andratx (10C) 21C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate northwest; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 18.

(10C) 21C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate northwest; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 18. Binissalem (11C) 21C, strong southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 65%. Sat: 15, Sun: 15, Mon: 17.

(11C) 21C, strong southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 65%. Sat: 15, Sun: 15, Mon: 17. Deya (10C) 20C, moderate south breeze increasing to fresh northwest; humidity 60%. Sat: 15, Sun: 13, Mon: 17.

(10C) 20C, moderate south breeze increasing to fresh northwest; humidity 60%. Sat: 15, Sun: 13, Mon: 17. Palma (13C) 22C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 65%. Sat: 17, Sun: 16, Mon: 19.

(13C) 22C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 65%. Sat: 17, Sun: 16, Mon: 19. Pollensa (11C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to strong northwest; humidity 55%. Sat: 17, Sun: 16, Mon: 20.

(11C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to strong northwest; humidity 55%. Sat: 17, Sun: 16, Mon: 20. Porreres (10C) 21C, strong southwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 18.

(10C) 21C, strong southwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 18. Sant Llorenç (12C) 22C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 16, Mon: 18.

(12C) 22C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 16, Mon: 18. Santanyi (11C) 22C, strong southwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 16, Mon: 18.

(11C) 22C, strong southwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 16, Mon: 18. Sineu (12C) 21C, strong southwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 60%. Sat: 16, Sun: 15, Mon: 17.

* Moderate breeze to 28 km/h; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 25.2 Pollensa, 23.8 Banyalbufar, 23.4 Capdepera, 23.2 Puerto Soller, 22.7 Arta, 22.4 Colonia Sant Pere, 22.1 Lluc, 22.0 Petra; Lows of 10.3 Palma University, 12.1 Puerto Pollensa, 12.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 12.9 Son Torrella (Escorca); Gusts of 88 km/h Serra Alfabia, 67 Cabrera, 63 Banyalbufar.