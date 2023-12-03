A cloudy day forecast for Monday. Chance of some rain but it isn't expected to be heavy.

Outlook for the week - a mix of sunny and cloudy spells. Risk of rain for the whole island forecast to increase towards the end of the week, when it is predicted to get quite windy but may also be a bit warmer.

Note that lows on Sunday produced a minus temperature - only fractionally. This was in Campos at 8am.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (9C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 18.4 Palma Port, 17.3 Portocolom, 17.2 Arta and Capdepera, 17.1 Santanyi, 17.0 Can Sion (Campos) and Muro; Lows of -0.1 Can Sion (Campos), 0.9 Salines Llevant (Campos), 2.6 Sineu, 2.8 Lluc; Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Capdepera.