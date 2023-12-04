Sunny for most of Mallorca on Tuesday. Rain in the morning possible in some northern areas.

For the rest of the week, indications are that the wind will pick up on Thursday and be particularly strong on Friday - near gale force in areas. Rain is anticipated on Thursday afternoon and especially on Friday. The weekend currently looks as if it will be fine.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 8pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (9C) 17C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 17, Thu: 20, Fri: 19.

Andratx (8C) 17C, moderate north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 16, Thu: 18, Fri: 18.

Binissalem (5C) 15C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Wed: 16, Thu: 18, Fri: 17.

Deya (7C) 15C, gentle southwest breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Wed: 15, Thu: 17, Fri: 17.

Palma (6C) 16C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Wed: 17, Thu: 19, Fri: 19.

Pollensa (8C) 16C, calm increasing to light west breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 17, Thu: 21, Fri: 19.

Porreres (4C) 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Wed: 17, Thu: 18, Fri: 17.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 16C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Wed: 17, Thu: 19, Fri: 18.

Santanyi (6C) 16C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 17, Thu: 19, Fri: 18.

Sineu (5C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Wed: 16, Thu: 18, Fri: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 17.6 Pollensa, 17.4 Palma Port, 17.3 Puerto Pollensa, 17.0 Muro, 16.9 Portocolom; Lows of 4.0 Can Sion (Campos), 4.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.6 Palma University, 5.0 Arta.