In Minorca on Tuesday morning, there was a surprise hailstorm of such intensity that drains in Mahon were temporarily blocked and traffic had to be diverted.

In Mahon, there was precipitation of 24 litres per square metre in 15 minutes. Elsewhere, there were 64 litres in an hour. Temperatures plummeted in places like Alaior to six degrees.

Radar images from the met agency Aemet showed a storm that passed straight through Minorca, missing Mallorca. There had been a forecast of possible rain, as there was for northern areas of Mallorca, but not a storm of the type that was experienced.

For Mallorca, weather stations are currently forecasting thunderstorms on Friday for the whole of the island. Friday, a holiday for the Immaculate Conception, is looking as if it will be very wet and windy.