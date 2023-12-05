Generally cloudy on Wednesday with occasional sunny spells. Scattered showers possible in the north in the morning.

The forecast continues to be for an increased risk of rain on Thursday afternoon and for a very high risk on Friday. Weather stations are indicating thunderstorms on Friday for the whole of Mallorca. Wind on Friday now looks as if it will be less strong than had been previously predicted.

On Sunday, the current forecast is for a general rise in temperatures to highs of 22 and 23C.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (9C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 20, Fri: 19, Sat: 18.

Alcudia (9C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 20, Fri: 19, Sat: 18.

Andratx (8C) 16C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 17.

Binissalem (5C) 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 16.

Deya (8C) 15C, gentle northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 15.

Palma (7C) 17C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Thu: 18, Fri: 19, Sat: 18.

Pollensa (7C) 17C, gentle northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 19.

Porreres (3C) 17C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 17.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

Santanyi (6C) 17C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Thu: 18, Fri: 19, Sat: 17.

Sineu (4C) 17C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 18.5 Can Sion (Campos), 18.2 Binissalem, 17.8 Salines Llevant (Campos), 17.6 Santanyi, 17.3 Porreres and Portocolom; Lows of 2.8 Lluc, 3.3 Can Sion, 4.0 Palma University, 4.7 Santa Maria, 4.9 Salines Llevant; Gusts of 67 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 55 Puerto Soller.