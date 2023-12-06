Sunny in the morning on Thursday. Cloud expected to build up in the afternoon, and rain is likely everywhere in the evening and overnight.

There is currently a yellow alert for the coasts (except the east) on Friday, when wind will be pretty strong in areas and rain is due especially in the morning. Thunderstorms are possible.

From Saturday into next week, settled conditions on the cards. Sunny and quite warm.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (8C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 18, Sat: 19, Sun: 21.

Andratx (8C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 18.

Binissalem (4C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Fri: 16, Sat: 17, Sun: 20.

Deya (8C) 17C, light southwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 60%. Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 19.

Palma (3C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 20.

Pollensa (7C) 21C, light southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 18, Sat: 19, Sun: 22.

Porreres (2C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 16, Sat: 18, Sun: 20.

Sant Llorenç (5C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Fri: 16, Sat: 19, Sun: 21.

Santanyi (4C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 17, Sat: 18, Sun: 20.

Sineu (4C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 18.0 Santanyi, 17.9 Can Sion (Campos), 17.8 Binissalem and Portocolom, 17.7 Salines Llevant (Campos), 17.6 Son Servera, 17.4 Palma Port, 17.3 Sineu, 17.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Capdepera, Llucmajor, Manacor, Palma Port, Porreres and Sa Pobla; Lows of 0.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 4.2 Lluc, 4.3 Can Sion, 5.2 Palma University.