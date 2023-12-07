Cyclonic conditions will affect Mallorca from Thursday evening into Friday, and the whole island can anticipate some rain on Friday plus possible thunderstorms. It is also due to be quite windy, though weather stations are not at present indicating particularly strong breezes.

The Aemet met agency says that rain will be most likely in the morning, but there could be some for most of the day. There is no weather alert for rain, but there is a yellow alert for the Tramuntana and south coasts from 3pm to midnight and a yellow for wind in the Tramuntana region from 11am to 8pm - waves up to three metres and gusts of 70 km/h reaching 90 on the peaks.

Not great weather for the public holiday (Immaculate Conception), but it will pass. Saturday's temperatures will continue to be down, but a good deal of sun is forecast; Sunday is expected to be sunny and warmer.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (11C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 18, Sun: 21, Mon: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 19.2 Pollensa, 19.1 Capdepera and Puerto Pollensa, 18.7 Palma Port and Puerto Soller, 18.5 Arta and Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 18.4 Muro and Santanyi, 18.2 Son Servera, 18.1 Colonia Sant Pere, Palma Airport and Sa Pobla; Lows of -0.4 Can Sion (Campos), -0.1 Lluc, 0.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 1.0 Binissalem and Salines Llevant (Campos).