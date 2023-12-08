The cyclonic conditions on Friday were a bit of a non-event. Winds weren't that strong and rain, except in an area of the Tramuntana, was modest. A yellow alert for rough seas in the north/northeast for Saturday has been lifted.

Sunny with high cloud on Saturday, highs around 18 or 19C. Warmer on Sunday, and the current forecast up to Wednesday next week is for sunny and warm weather with highs possibly up to 24C. A change is on the cards for Thursday - rain and temperatures dipping a few degrees.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (9C) 18C, light west breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 21, Mon: 22, Tue: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 19.7 Palma Port, 19.4 Portocolom, 18.9 Can Sion (Campos), 18.7 Capdepera, 18.6 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 18.5 Palma Airport, Sa Pobla and Santanyi, 18.4 Salines Llevant (Campos) and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 18.3 Manacor, 18.0 Muro and Son Servera; Lows of 6.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 7.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.9 Lluc, 12.7 Palma University; Gusts of 81 km/h Serra Alfabia, 67 Cabrera, 57 Capdepera; Rainfall of 23.4 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 7.0 Lluc and Serra Alfabia, 4.0 Andratx, Banyalbufar, Es Capdellà and Santanyi.