A warm Sunday, plenty of sun with some occasional cloud.

Temperatures expected to be well up on normal for the time of year into next week. Sunny, with a west breeze currently forecast to be quite stiff in northern areas on Monday.

Weather stations pointing to probable rain by Thursday and to high winds on Friday with temperatures dropping several degrees.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (11C) 21C, calm increasing to gentle south; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 21, Tue: 23, Wed: 23.

Andratx (12C) 19C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 19.

Binissalem (8C) 21C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Mon: 21, Tue: 22, Wed: 21.

Deya (11C) 19C, light northwest breeze backing southwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 18.

Palma (10C) 22C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Mon: 21, Tue: 22, Wed: 21.

Pollensa (12C) 22C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 21, Tue: 23, Wed: 22.

Porreres (7C) 22C, gentle west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Mon: 23, Tue: 22, Wed: 22.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 21C, light west breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 23, Wed: 22.

Santanyi (9C) 21C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 55%. Mon: 22, Tue: 22, Wed: 21.

Sineu (8C) 21C, light west breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 22, Tue: 23, Wed: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 19.6 Palma Port, 19.0 Arta and Capdepera, 18.8 Muro, 18.7 Puerto Pollensa, 18.5 Son Servera, 18.3 Sa Pobla, 18.2 Pollensa and Portocolom, 18.1 Palma Airport; Lows of 1.8 Can Sion (Campos), 3.2 Salines Llevant (Campos), 3.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.1 Lluc, 4.4 Sineu.