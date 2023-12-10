Another fine and warm day for Mallorca on Monday. Tuesday will be much the same, but by the afternoon of Wednesday the impact of a cold front is due to be felt. The Thursday forecast is for rain for the whole island and for lower temperatures. A sunnier Friday is currently predicted, but so also is a strong north wind. Temperatures on Friday and Saturday may well drop a bit further.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 2): Alcudia (12C) 21C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 22, Wed: 20, Thu: 17.

Andratx (11C) 20C, light northwest breeze veering northeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 21, Wed: 19, Thu: 16.

Binissalem (10C) 21C, light west breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 22, Wed: 19, Thu: 16.

Deya (11C) 19C, light north breeze increasing gentle south; humidity 55%. Tue: 20, Wed: 18, Thu: 15.

Palma (10C) 22C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 22, Wed: 21, Thu: 17.

Pollensa (11C) 21C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Tue: 24, Wed: 21, Thu: 17.

Porreres (9C) 23C, light northwest breeze backing southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 22, Wed: 21, Thu: 16.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 22C, light northwest breeze backing west; humidity 50%. Tue: 23, Wed: 21, Thu: 15.

Santanyi (10C) 22C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 22, Wed: 21, Thu: 15.

Sineu (10C) 22C, calm increasing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 22, Wed: 20, Thu: 15. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Sunday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 23.8 Pollensa, 23.7 Porreres, 23.6 Salines Llevant (Campos), 23.5 Arta and Petra, 23.4 Sa Pobla, 23.3 Can Sion (Campos), 23.2 Llucmajor, 23.1 Binissalem and Palma Port, 23.0 Sineu; Lows of 7.9 Can Sion and Sa Pobla, 8.4 Muro and Palma University; Gust of 78 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).