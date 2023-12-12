More records for high temperatures in December were set on Tuesday - 26.6C in Capdepera and 26C in Portopi (Palma Port) were the highest since records began.

Sunny with cloudy spells for much of Mallorca on Wednesday; mainly cloudy all day in northern areas. Quite windy at times. Temperatures expected to fall in the afternoon/evening ahead of rain and possible thunderstorms - mostly in the north - on Thursday morning.

There are yellow alerts on Thursday for rough seas and wind in the Tramuntana and southern regions. Friday, low risk of any rain, sunny but breezy.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (11C) 20C, moderate northwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 17, Fri: 18, Sat: 17.

Andratx (11C) 20C, moderate northwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 45%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 16.

Binissalem (10C) 19C, moderate northwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 45%. Thu: 16, Fri: 17, Sat: 15.

Deya (10C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 50%. Thu: 15, Fri: 15, Sat: 14.

Palma (10C) 19C, moderate northwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 45%. Thu: 16, Fri: 19, Sat: 17.

Pollensa (11C) 20C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh northwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 17, Fri: 18, Sat: 16.

Porreres (10C) 20C, moderate west breeze veering northwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 15.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 20C, moderate west breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 16.

Santanyi (10C) 21C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 16, Fri: 17, Sat: 16.

Sineu (11C) 19C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh northwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 16, Fri: 17, Sat: 15.

* Gentle breeze to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Tuesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 26.6 Capdepera, 26.3 Pollensa, 26.0 Palma Port, 25.9 Muro and Son Servera, 25.8 Arta, 25.7 Palma University and Puerto Pollensa, 25.4 Colonia Sant Pere, 25.2 Sa Pobla; Lows of 5.7 Lluc, 6.2 Palma University, 7.6 Pollensa, 8.4 Son Torrella (Escorca); Rainfall of 0.3 litres per square metre Cabrera, 0.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Muro, Portocolom.