High probability of rain on Thursday morning perhaps accompanied by thunderstorms; a lower risk of rain in eastern areas.

Improving in the afternoon, when it should be fairly sunny. There is a yellow alert for high winds for the south and the Tramuntana up to 6am. For the coasts, there is a yellow alert for the south and Tramuntana until noon and for the north/northeast until 4am.

It's due to be windy on Friday and Saturday but also generally sunny. With breezes mainly from the north, temperatures at best only around normal for the time of year.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (8C) 17C, light north breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 21.3 Capdepera, 21.2 Portocolom, 20.6 Palma Port and Sa Pobla, 20.4 Pollensa, 20.2 Can Sion (Campos), 20.1 Manacor, Petra and Son Servera, 20.0 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 7.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.0 Can Sion, 11.6 Lluc, 11.7 Son Servera; Gusts of 81 km/h Serra Alfabia, 72 Cabrera, 66 Es Capdellà.