A windy Friday is forecast. There is a yellow alert for high winds for the north/northeast and east of Mallorca from 2pm to 8pm. Gusts of 70 km/h.

In the north/northeast there is an amber alert for rough seas from midnight Thursday to 8am; this is due to be downgraded to yellow for the rest of the day. For the east coast the yellow alert is from midnight to midnight, and there is also a yellow alert for the Tramuntana coast from 2pm to midnight. Waves of three metres or up to eight metres in the amber area.

Generally sunny for the whole island on Friday and expected to be mainly sunny over the weekend. Still windy in areas on Saturday but easing by Sunday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (9C) 18C, strong north breeze easing to fresh; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 17, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

Andratx (9C) 17C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

Binissalem (5C) 17C, fresh northeast easing to light north; humidity 50%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 17.

Deya (8C) 16C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Sat: 15, Sun: 15, Mon: 15.

Palma (6C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Sat: 17, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

Pollensa (7C) 18C, fresh north breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 17, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

Porreres (3C) 17C, strong north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 17.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 17C, strong north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Sat: 16, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

Santanyi (5C) 17C, fresh north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sat: 16, Sun: 17, Mon: 18.

Sineu (5C) 17C, strong north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 55%. Sat: 15, Sun: 16, Mon: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 17.3 Can Sion (Campos), 17.1 Palma Port, 16.9 Llucmajor, Porreres, Sa Pobla and Salines Llevant (Campos), 16.8 Cabrera and Manacor, 16.6 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Petra; Lows of 5.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 5.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.6 Petra, 7.8 Manacor, 7.9 Sineu; Gusts of 97 km/h Serra Alfabia, 74 Cabrera, 69 Palma University; Rainfall of 8.6 litres per square metre Manacor, 6.4 Son Torrella, 5.1 Capdepera.