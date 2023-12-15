A generally sunny Saturday for the whole island, but with cloud - possibly heavy at times - in northern areas. Very low risk of any rain.

Still fairly windy; there is a yellow alert for rough seas for the north and northeast coast until 10am - waves up to four metres and force seven winds.

Sunday sunny but remaining quite breezy. With the wind coming from the north and northeast, highs only up around 18C.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 8pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (10C) 17C, moderate north breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Friday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 19.0 Palma Port, 18.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 18.3 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 18.0 Binissalem, 17.8 Can Sion (Campos), 17.6 Llucmajor, Palma University and Puerto Pollensa, 17.5 Santanyi; Lows of 1.1 Can Sion, 1.6 Salines Llevant (Campos) and Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.6 Lluc, 3.0 Manacor; Gusts of 76 km/h Capdepera, 60 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).