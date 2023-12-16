Best of the sun on Sunday forecast for western and southern areas of Mallorca. Minimal risk of rain anywhere else. Still a bit breezy, with highs around 18C. There are no weather alerts for wind or for rough coastal conditions.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 1): Alcudia (10C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Andratx (8C) 17C, light northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 16.

Binissalem (7C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 16.

Deya (8C) 15C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 15, Wed: 15.

Palma (8C) 18C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Pollensa (9C) 18C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Porreres (7C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 16.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

Santanyi (7C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 17.

Sineu (8C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 16, Tue: 18, Wed: 16. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Saturday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 17.4 Palma Port, 16.6 Es Capdellà, 16.2 Palma University and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 16.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 16.0 Palma Airport, 15.7 Arta, 15.5 Can Sion (Campos) and Santanyi, 15.4 Binissalem and Sant Elm, 15.2 Portocolom, 15.1 Salines Llevant (Campos); Lows of 4.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 4.4 Palma University, 4.8 Son Torrella (Escorca); Gusts of 77 km/h Capdepera, 71 Serra Alfabia, 58 Son Servera; Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Sa Pobla, 0.3 Capdepera, 0.2 Palma University.