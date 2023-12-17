The Aemet met agency says that "a powerful anticyclone" will bring settled weather for the start of the week. Highs up to 18C, which is above the average for the time of year (15C), but lows getting down towards freezing. Light frosts are possible. Monday should be mostly bright, but there will also be some cloudy spells. Rain is not forecast.

Moving closer to Christmas and up to Saturday, weather stations are currently forecasting similar conditions - generally sunny with highs of 18C. On Thursday and Friday, it could be fairly windy, especially in northern areas and in the Tramuntana.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 5.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (9C) 17C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 17.

(9C) 17C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. - Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 17. Andratx (8C) 17C, light north breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 16.

(8C) 17C, light north breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 16. Binissalem (5C) 17C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 16.

(5C) 17C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 16. Deya (7C) 15C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 55%. Tue: 16, Wed: 15, Thu: 15.

(7C) 15C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 55%. Tue: 16, Wed: 15, Thu: 15. Palma (3C) 17C, light northeast-north breezes; humidity 45%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 17.

(3C) 17C, light northeast-north breezes; humidity 45%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 17. Pollensa (7C) 18C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 17.

(7C) 18C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 17. Porreres (4C) 17C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 16.

(4C) 17C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 16. Sant Llorenç (8C) 17C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 17.

(8C) 17C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 17. Santanyi (6C) 17C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 17.

(6C) 17C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 17. Sineu (6C) 16C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Sunday summary (as of 5.30pm) - Highs of 18.0 Palma Port, 17.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 17.2 Can Sion (Campos), 17.0 Puerto Pollensa, 16.9 Santanyi, 16.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 16.7 Binissalem, Es Capdellà and Palma Airport, 16.6 Palma University; Lows of 1.4 Can Sion, 1.9 Palma University, 2.0 Salines Llevant (Campos), 3.2 Santa Maria, 3.6 Palma Airport.