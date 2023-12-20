Sunny on Thursday, quite breezy in areas ahead of Friday, which is forecast to be windy for most of the island. Yellow alert on Thursday for rough seas in the north and northeast from midnight to 9am - waves up to four metres and wind of 60 km/h.

Outlook - staying fine into next week, with daytime temperatures remaining much the same but still cold overnight: lows of two to three degrees.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (8C) 17C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 17.

Andratx (8C) 16C, moderate northwest breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 16.

Binissalem (4C) 16C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 60%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 17.

Deya (7C) 15C, light west breeze increasing to moderate northwest; humidity 65%. Fri: 15, Sat: 15, Sun: 15.

Palma (3C) 16C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 60%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 17.

Pollensa (7C) 17C, light west breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 17.

Porreres (2C) 17C, gentle west breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.

Sant Llorenç (5C) 17C, light west-northwest breezes; humidity 55%. Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 18.

Santanyi (4C) 17C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.

Sineu (3C) 17C, light west breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 19.5 Arta, 19.4 Capdepera, 19.0 Pollensa, 18.9 Manacor and Sa Pobla, 18.8 Can Sion (Campos) and Sineu, 18.7 Porreres, 18.6 Petra, 18.3 Muro and Puerto Pollensa, 18.1 Llucmajor; Lows of -0.3 Lluc, +0.4 Salines Llevant (Campos), 0.6 Palma Airport, 0.9 Can Sion, 1.1 Muro; Gust of 63 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Lluc.