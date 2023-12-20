Outlook - staying fine into next week, with daytime temperatures remaining much the same but still cold overnight: lows of two to three degrees.
Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6pm (UV rating 2):
Alcudia (8C) 17C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 17.
Andratx (8C) 16C, moderate northwest breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 16.
Binissalem (4C) 16C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 60%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 17.
Deya (7C) 15C, light west breeze increasing to moderate northwest; humidity 65%. Fri: 15, Sat: 15, Sun: 15.
Palma (3C) 16C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 60%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 17.
Pollensa (7C) 17C, light west breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 17.
Porreres (2C) 17C, gentle west breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.
Sant Llorenç (5C) 17C, light west-northwest breezes; humidity 55%. Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 18.
Santanyi (4C) 17C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.
Sineu (3C) 17C, light west breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.
Wednesday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 19.5 Arta, 19.4 Capdepera, 19.0 Pollensa, 18.9 Manacor and Sa Pobla, 18.8 Can Sion (Campos) and Sineu, 18.7 Porreres, 18.6 Petra, 18.3 Muro and Puerto Pollensa, 18.1 Llucmajor; Lows of -0.3 Lluc, +0.4 Salines Llevant (Campos), 0.6 Palma Airport, 0.9 Can Sion, 1.1 Muro; Gust of 63 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Lluc.
