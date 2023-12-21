Breezy in some parts of Mallorca on Friday; sunny for the whole island.

The outlook for the weekend is for plenty of sun and modest breezes. Into next week, pretty much the same.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (9C) 18C, moderate west breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 18, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

Andratx (10C) 17C, fresh northwest-north breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

Binissalem (8C) 17C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 17, Mon: 18.

Deya (10C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sat: 15, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

Palma (8C) 17C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

Pollensa (10C) 18C, moderate west breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 18, Sun: 19, Mon: 19.

Porreres (7C) 18C, light northwest breeze backing west; humidity 55%. Sat: 18, Sun: 17, Mon: 18.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 18C, calm increasing to light northwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 18, Sun: 18, Mon: 19.

Santanyi (7C) 18C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sat: 18, Sun: 17, Mon: 18.

Sineu (6C) 18C, calm increasing to light west breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 18, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 19.4 Arta and Capdepera, 19.1 Muro, Palma Port, Portocolom and Sa Pobla, 19.0 Petra and Pollensa; Lows of -0.7 Can Sion (Campos), +0.8 Salines Llevant (Campos), 1.5 Binissalem, 1.6 Lluc, 1.9 Sa Pobla; Gust of 72 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).