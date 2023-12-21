The outlook for the weekend is for plenty of sun and modest breezes. Into next week, pretty much the same.
Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 2):
Alcudia (9C) 18C, moderate west breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 18, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.
Andratx (10C) 17C, fresh northwest-north breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.
Binissalem (8C) 17C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 17, Mon: 18.
Deya (10C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sat: 15, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.
Palma (8C) 17C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.
Pollensa (10C) 18C, moderate west breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 18, Sun: 19, Mon: 19.
Porreres (7C) 18C, light northwest breeze backing west; humidity 55%. Sat: 18, Sun: 17, Mon: 18.
Sant Llorenç (6C) 18C, calm increasing to light northwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 18, Sun: 18, Mon: 19.
Santanyi (7C) 18C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sat: 18, Sun: 17, Mon: 18.
Sineu (6C) 18C, calm increasing to light west breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 18, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.
Thursday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 19.4 Arta and Capdepera, 19.1 Muro, Palma Port, Portocolom and Sa Pobla, 19.0 Petra and Pollensa; Lows of -0.7 Can Sion (Campos), +0.8 Salines Llevant (Campos), 1.5 Binissalem, 1.6 Lluc, 1.9 Sa Pobla; Gust of 72 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).
