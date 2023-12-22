Another generally sunny day on Saturday, breezes very modest. All is calm and staying like this for Christmas.

Although weather stations aren't predicting 20 degrees, there may well be highs of 20 or 21 over the next few days. Friday's high was 20.6C.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (9C) 18C, calm increasing to light northwest breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Friday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 20.6 Binissalem, 20.5 Manacor and Son Servera, 20.3 Capdepera, Muro, Sa Pobla and Sineu, 20.2 Palma Port, Petra and Santanyi, 20.1 Porreres and Santa Maria; Lows of 6.0 Can Sion (Campos), 6.2 Sa Pobla, 6.3 Muro and Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Gust of 104 km/h Serra Alfabia.