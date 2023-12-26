Best of the sunny conditions on Wednesday, according to weather stations, will be in northern areas and in the Tramuntana. Cloud expected elsewhere, possibly quite heavy in the southeast. Rain isn't being forecast.

The high winds that had been forecast for New Year's Eve now appear unlikely. For New Year's Day, the current forecast is for highs up to 22C.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (6C) 18C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

Andratx (6C) 16C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 18.

Binissalem (3C) 16C, light south breeze veering northwest; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

Deya (7C) 15C, calm increasing to light southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 16, Fri: 16, Sat: 16.

Palma (4C) 16C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 18, Sat: 20.

Pollensa (5C) 18C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

Porreres (1C) 16C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

Sant Llorenç (4C) 17C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

Santanyi (2C) 16C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

Sineu (4C) 16C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Tuesday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 18.9 Binissalem, 18.7 Sineu, 18.5 Capdepera and Manacor, 18.0 Porreres, 17.9 Arta and Puerto Pollensa, 17.8 Palma Port, 17.6 Pollensa, 17.5 Santanyi; Lows of -1.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), -1.3 Lluc, +1.8 Can Sion (Campos), 2.5 Salines Llevant (Campos), 3.0 Sineu, 3.3 Sa Pobla.