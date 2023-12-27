Expected to be quite cloudy for much of the island on Thursday - no risk of rain - with the best of the sunny weather in northern areas.

The current forecast for New Year's Eve is sunny during the day and mainly clear at night with a moderate southwest breeze, a high of 20C and lows generally around five to seven degrees.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (5C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 20.

Andratx (7C) 17C, light south breeze; humidity 65%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 18.

Binissalem (3C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 65%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 18.

Deya (5C) 16C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 65%. Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 17.

Palma (4C) 17C, light southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Fri: 17, Sat: 19, Sun: 19.

Pollensa (5C) 19C, gentle south breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 20.

Porreres (3C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 18.

Sant Llorenç (5C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 19.

Santanyi (6C) 18C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Fri: 17, Sat: 18, Sun: 18.

Sineu (4C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 65%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate 28.

Wednesday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 18.5 Puerto Pollensa, 18.1 Arta, 17.4 Muro, 17.2 Capdepera, 17.1 Colonia Sant Pere, 17.0 Petra; Lows of -2.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), -1.8 Lluc, -1.1 Can Sion (Campos), -0.5 Binissalem, -0.1 Salines Llevant (Campos).