Due to be mainly cloudy on Friday, with the best of the sun again in northern areas. No risk of rain and not much breeze. There may be some fog around.

The forecast for New Year's Eve still looks decent, although there will be a breeze.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (8C) 18C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 17, Sun: 19, Mon: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Thursday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 19.8 Arta, 19.2 Capdepera and Muro, 18.9 Colonia Sant Pere, 18.7 Pollensa, 18.6 Sa Pobla, 18.4 Palma Port and Sineu, 18.3 Can Sion (Campos), Llucmajor and Puerto Pollensa, 18.2 Manacor and Petra; Lows of -1.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), -0.5 Lluc, +2.2 Can Sion, 2.9 Muro, 3.2 Binissalem, 3.5 Salines Llevant (Campos), 3.7 Manacor and Pollensa, 3.9 Palma University.