A mainly cloudy day expected on Saturday, with some sunny spells. Negligible breezes again and fog or mist possible.

Aemet's forecast for New Year's Eve is for some cloud in the morning and getting cloudier by the evening. No rain. Daytime high of 18C, down to 10C for seeing in the New Year. Southwest wind up to 35 km/h moderating to calm at night.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (6C) 17C, calm; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 19, Mon: 17, Tue: 20.

Andratx (8C) 17C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sun: 18, Mon: 16, Tue: 18.

Binissalem (4C) 18C, light southwest-west breezes; humidity 60%. Sun: 18, Mon: 16, Tue: 18.

Deya (6C) 16C, calm; humidity 70%. Sun: 16, Mon: 15, Tue: 17.

Palma (8C) 16C, light southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 19.

Pollensa (6C) 18C, calm increasing to light west breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 19, Mon: 17, Tue: 20.

Porreres (5C) 18C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 65%. Sun: 18, Mon: 17, Tue: 18.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 19C, calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 19, Mon: 17, Tue: 19.

Santanyi (6C) 18C, calm increasing to light west breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 18, Mon: 17, Tue: 18.

Sineu (6C) 18C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 60%. Sun: 18, Mon: 17, Tue: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Friday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 18.0 Palma University, 17.9 Palma Port, 17.7 Arta and Muro, 17.6 Sa Pobla, 17.4 Colonia Sant Pere and Santanyi, 17.3 Llucmajor, Petra and Son Servera, 17.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 17.1 Es Capdellà, Palma Airport, Pollensa, Porreres and Salines Llevant (Campos), 17.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Lows of 5.0 Lluc, 7.3 Can Sion (Campos), 7.4 Pollensa and Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.9 Palma University, 8.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.8 Muro, 8.9 Puerto Pollensa.