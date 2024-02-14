The chance of some rain on Friday, as has been noted over the past few days, has increased. Weather stations across the island giving up to 60% probability. We'll see. Saturday, far less chance of rain but not as warm.
Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5pm (UV rating 3):
-
Alcudia (10C) 20C, light southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.
-
Andratx (10C) 21C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 17.
-
Binissalem (9C) 21C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 40%. Fri: 19, Sat: 18, Sun: 19.
-
Deya (10C) 20C, light southeast breeze; humidity 25%. Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 16.
-
Palma (9C) 22C, gentle east breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 19, Sat: 19, Sun: 19.
-
Pollensa (10C) 21C, gentle southeast breeze veering south; humidity 55%. Fri: 19, Sat: 18, Sun: 18.
-
Porreres (8C) 21C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Fri: 21, Sat: 18, Sun: 20.
-
Sant Llorenç (10C) 19C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Fri: 19, Sat: 17, Sun: 18.
-
Santanyi (9C) 19C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Fri: 20, Sat: 18, Sun: 19.
-
Sineu (9C) 20C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 50%. Fri: 20, Sat: 17, Sun: 19.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Wednesday summary (as of 5pm) - Highs of 24.3 Arta, 23.7 Puerto Pollensa, 23.5 Muro, 23.4 Pollensa, 23.0 Colonia Sant Pere, 22.5 Sa Pobla, 22.0 Petra; Lows of 2.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.1 Can Sion (Campos) and Lluc, 4.8 Palma University.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.