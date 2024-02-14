Sunny with high cloud for most of Mallorca on Thursday and still quite warm for mid-February; there was a high of 24.3C on Wednesday.

The chance of some rain on Friday, as has been noted over the past few days, has increased. Weather stations across the island giving up to 60% probability. We'll see. Saturday, far less chance of rain but not as warm.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (10C) 20C, light southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.

(10C) 20C, light southeast breeze; humidity 60%. - Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 17. Andratx (10C) 21C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 17.

(10C) 21C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 17. Binissalem (9C) 21C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 40%. Fri: 19, Sat: 18, Sun: 19.

(9C) 21C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 40%. Fri: 19, Sat: 18, Sun: 19. Deya (10C) 20C, light southeast breeze; humidity 25%. Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 16.

(10C) 20C, light southeast breeze; humidity 25%. Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 16. Palma (9C) 22C, gentle east breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 19, Sat: 19, Sun: 19.

(9C) 22C, gentle east breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 19, Sat: 19, Sun: 19. Pollensa (10C) 21C, gentle southeast breeze veering south; humidity 55%. Fri: 19, Sat: 18, Sun: 18.

(10C) 21C, gentle southeast breeze veering south; humidity 55%. Fri: 19, Sat: 18, Sun: 18. Porreres (8C) 21C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Fri: 21, Sat: 18, Sun: 20.

(8C) 21C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Fri: 21, Sat: 18, Sun: 20. Sant Llorenç (10C) 19C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Fri: 19, Sat: 17, Sun: 18.

(10C) 19C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Fri: 19, Sat: 17, Sun: 18. Santanyi (9C) 19C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Fri: 20, Sat: 18, Sun: 19.

(9C) 19C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Fri: 20, Sat: 18, Sun: 19. Sineu (9C) 20C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 50%. Fri: 20, Sat: 17, Sun: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (as of 5pm) - Highs of 24.3 Arta, 23.7 Puerto Pollensa, 23.5 Muro, 23.4 Pollensa, 23.0 Colonia Sant Pere, 22.5 Sa Pobla, 22.0 Petra; Lows of 2.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.1 Can Sion (Campos) and Lluc, 4.8 Palma University.