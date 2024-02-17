With the winter season in full swing, residents and visitors in Palma can expect another mild day ahead. The weather is set to remain dry, with a slightly overcast sky that won't take much away from the bright daytime temperatures.
Balmy Winter's Day Awaits in Palma - Weather Report for tomorrow
A Closer Look at Saturday's Pleasant Weather Conditions
Also in Weather
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- Michael Douglas banned from filling his Mallorca swimming pool
- Mallorca village “the most beautiful place in the world” but which?
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.