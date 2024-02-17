General view of Palma Cathedral
Mallorca in the snow!

General view of Palma Cathedral. | T. AYUGA

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter17/02/2024 00:00
TW
0

With the winter season in full swing, residents and visitors in Palma can expect another mild day ahead. The weather is set to remain dry, with a slightly overcast sky that won't take much away from the bright daytime temperatures.

The minimum temperature will drop to a comfortable 11.58°C, while the maximum temperature will peak around a favourable 16.77°C by afternoon. Morning temperatures are predicted to be around 12.24°C, while the afternoon will navigate towards more agreeable conditions, with a warmer 16.41°C expected.

Evening Chill and Nighttime Conditions

As the late afternoon rolls in, the temperatures will fall slightly to around 12.86°C as a pleasant evening gives way to a cooler night of 11.58°C. The feels-like temperature will hover around 11.82°C in the morning, 15.78°C during the day, 12.19°C in the evening, and 10.96°C at night.

Holding steady at 1028hPa, the atmospheric pressure will maintain the comfortable conditions, with a relative humidity of about 64%. Wind speeds will clock in at around 5.58 m/s in a direction of 26°, and gusts might surge up to 7.87 m/s.

On the whole, Palma's weather today promises a typically calm winter's day, ideal for a leisurely walk along the seafront or a relaxed outdoor lunch in the city's quaint backstreets.

Photo gallery

Mallorca in the snow!

"More snow expected this week...."

Photo gallery

Mallorca blossoms in January

Picture postcard

Life's a beach in Mallorca in December, wish you were here!

Photo gallery

Life's a beach in Mallorca in December, wish you were here!

Photos: Miguel Angel Cañellas

Waves may reach 8 or 9 metres

Photo gallery

Windswept Mallorca

Aline has made its presence felt as it passed through Mallorca, especially in the early hours of Friday morning, where gusts of wind of more than 90 kilometres per hour have been recorded, according to data provided by the State Meteorological Agency in the Balearic Islands.

Photo gallery

When storms hit Mallorca

Freak storms hit Mallorca