The wind will have died down and the sun will be out across the whole of Mallorca on Sunday. A fine day and quite a warm one, too.

What does the week ahead have in store? At present, Monday looks as if it will be generally cloudy but with minimal risk of rain. On Tuesday, the breezes are forecast to be up again (from the northeast), and rain is very likely in the morning. Wednesday and Thursday pretty good, then rain again probable on Friday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (9C) 18C, light northeast breeze veering south; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

(9C) 18C, light northeast breeze veering south; humidity 60%. - Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 18. Andratx (9C) 17C, light southwest breeze veering west; humidity 60%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 16.

(9C) 17C, light southwest breeze veering west; humidity 60%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 16. Binissalem (7C) 20C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 19, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

(7C) 20C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 19, Tue: 17, Wed: 18. Deya (8C) 17C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 15, Wed: 16.

(8C) 17C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 15, Wed: 16. Palma (8C) 20C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 45%. Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

(8C) 20C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 45%. Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 18. Pollensa (7C) 19C, light northeast breeze backing northwest; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 19.

(7C) 19C, light northeast breeze backing northwest; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 19. Porreres (8C) 20C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 19, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

(8C) 20C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 19, Tue: 17, Wed: 18. Sant Llorenç (9C) 19C, light east breeze switching west; humidity 60%. Mon: 18, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

(9C) 19C, light east breeze switching west; humidity 60%. Mon: 18, Tue: 17, Wed: 18. Santanyi (8C) 19C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

(8C) 19C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 17. Sineu (9C) 20C, light northeast breeze switching southwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 18, Tue: 16, Wed: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Saturday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 19.1 Palma Port, 19.0 Palma University, 18.4 Palma Airport, 18.3 Can Sion (Campos), 18.2 Puerto Pollensa, 18.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 18.0 Es Capdellà; Lows of 7.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.8 Lluc, 11.7 Cap Blanc, 12.1 Palma University; Gusts of 72 km/h Capdepera, 70 Porreres, 65 Salines Llevant (Campos), 64 Sa Pobla; Rainfall of 2.2 litres per square metre Manacor, 1.4 Banyalbufar and Son Torrella, 1.2 Cap Blanc.