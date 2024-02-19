Could be some mist or fog around dawn, but this should lift and give a generally sunny day for the whole of Mallorca on Tuesday. There is a yellow alert for the north and northeast coasts from noon until 10pm - waves to three metres. It will be fairly windy (a northerly), mainly in the north of the island. The wind is forecast to die down by evening.

Temperatures expected to climb on Wednesday and Thursday, but as suggested in the Monday weather report, there is now Aemet confirmation of an Atlantic front moving in by Friday. The breezes are due to pick up again on Thursday, and then especially on Friday. It will remain quite windy over the weekend.

As to rain, it is forecast for Friday and the weekend, but at present doesn't look as if it will be heavy. Temperatures will drop, but for the most part they are predicted to be around normal for the second half of February.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 6pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (8C) 17C, moderate north breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 20, Thu: 21, Fri: 19.

(8C) 17C, moderate north breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 45%. - Wed: 20, Thu: 21, Fri: 19. Andratx (9C) 18C, light south breeze switching north; humidity 55%. Wed: 17, Thu: 20, Fri: 18.

(9C) 18C, light south breeze switching north; humidity 55%. Wed: 17, Thu: 20, Fri: 18. Binissalem (4C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 40%. Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 16.

(4C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 40%. Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 16. Deya (7C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 35%. Wed: 17, Thu: 19, Fri: 16.

(7C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 35%. Wed: 17, Thu: 19, Fri: 16. Palma (5C) 19C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 30%. Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 18.

(5C) 19C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 30%. Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 18. Pollensa (8C) 18C, moderate northeast breeze backing north; humidity 45%. Wed: 20, Thu: 23, Fri: 19.

(8C) 18C, moderate northeast breeze backing north; humidity 45%. Wed: 20, Thu: 23, Fri: 19. Porreres (5C) 17C, moderate north breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 16.

(5C) 17C, moderate north breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 16. Sant Llorenç (6C) 17C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Wed: 19, Thu: 21, Fri: 18.

(6C) 17C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Wed: 19, Thu: 21, Fri: 18. Santanyi (6C) 18C, moderate north breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 18, Thu: 19, Fri: 17.

(6C) 18C, moderate north breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 18, Thu: 19, Fri: 17. Sineu (5C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 15.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 39.

Monday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 20.3 Pollensa, 19.9 Sa Pobla, 19.8 Arta, 19.6 Muro and Puerto Pollensa, 19.3 Sineu, 19.2 Capdepera, Manacor and Petra, 19.1 Colonia Sant Pere, 19.0 Son Servera; Lows of 4.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.1 Lluc, 6.1 Palma University, 6.2 Can Sion (Campos); Rainfall of 0.4 litres per square metre Manacor.