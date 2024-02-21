Another day with a mix of sunny and cloudy spells. Weather stations indicating up to 24C in the north of Mallorca.

A reminder that it is still winter - there were low temperatures around dawn on Wednesday, dipping below zero high in the mountains.

And winter also comes in the form of the front that's due to arrive on Friday. There are no weather alerts as yet, though it's possible there will be for wind and the coasts. Some rain is expected, but it continues to look as if this won't be heavy. Aemet says that "polar air" will move in, though forecast temperatures don't seem unusual.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (10C) 22C, moderate southwest-south breezes; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 19, Sat: 17, Sun: 18.

Andratx (10C) 19C, light south breeze increasing to moderate northwest; humidity 70%. Fri: 18, Sat: 16, Sun: 17.

Binissalem (9C) 21C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 16, Sat: 15, Sun: 17.

Deya (9C) 20C, gentle south breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 45%. Fri: 16, Sat: 14, Sun: 16.

Palma (11C) 19C, gentle south-southwest breezes; humidity 65%. Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 18.

Pollensa (9C) 24C, gentle south breeze increasing to moderate west; humidity 40%. Fri: 19, Sat: 17, Sun: 19.

Porreres (10C) 21C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 17.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 16, Sun: 18.

Santanyi (10C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 65%. Fri: 17, Sat: 16, Sun: 17.

Sineu (11C) 21C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 16, Sat: 15, Sun: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 39.

Wednesday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 20.5 Pollensa, 20.3 Muro, 19.8 Puerto Pollensa, 19.6 Arta, 19.3 Colonia Sant Pere, 19.1 Capdepera, 19.0 Sa Pobla, 18.5 Petra, 18.4 Can Sion (Campos), 18.3 Llucmajor, 18.2 Manacor; Lows of -0.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), +0.2 Can Sion, 1.0 Lluc, 1.2 Palma University. 1.3 Salines Llevant (Campos).