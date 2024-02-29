In like a lion as the saying goes, but the first of March this year will be in like a pussycat compared to the roar of Storm Juliette in 2023. Still, according to all weather stations, there will be rain with thunderstorms on Friday morning and it won't be very warm; improving in the afternoon. There is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions (Tramuntana and the south) from 2am to 12 noon; gusts of 60 km/h and waves up to three metres.

For the weekend, rain is currently being forecast for Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Otherwise sunny, but the main thing will be the wind. There are no weather alerts for high winds as yet, but there probably will be.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (6C) 15C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 18, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

(6C) 15C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 55%. - Sat: 18, Sun: 17, Mon: 17. Andratx (9C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 55%. Sat: 16, Sun: 15, Mon: 16.

(9C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 55%. Sat: 16, Sun: 15, Mon: 16. Binissalem (7C) 14C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 15, Mon: 15.

(7C) 14C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 15, Mon: 15. Deya (6C) 13C, gentle northwest breeze backing south; humidity 40%. Sat: 15, Sun: 14, Mon: 14.

(6C) 13C, gentle northwest breeze backing south; humidity 40%. Sat: 15, Sun: 14, Mon: 14. Palma (6C) 14C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 17.

(6C) 14C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 17. Pollensa (7C) 16C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Sat: 19, Sun: 17, Mon: 18.

(7C) 16C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Sat: 19, Sun: 17, Mon: 18. Porreres (6C) 15C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 15, Mon: 15.

(6C) 15C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 15, Mon: 15. Sant Llorenç (7C) 15C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 15, Mon: 16.

(7C) 15C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 15, Mon: 16. Santanyi (6C) 15C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 15, Mon: 15.

(6C) 15C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 15, Mon: 15. Sineu (7C) 15C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 14, Mon: 15.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 18.8 Binissalem and Can Sion (Campos), 18.7 Palma Airport, 18.6 Santa Maria and Santanyi, 18.5 Llucmajor, 18.4 Es Capdellà, 18.2 Palma Port, 18.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 17.9 Portocolom, Salines Llevant (Campos) and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 17.8 Palma University, 17.5 Sineu, 17.3 Muro and Sa Pobla, 17.1 Puerto Pollensa, 17.0 Arta; Lows of 2.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.8 Lluc, 3.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 4.8 Can Sion; Gusts of 80 km/h Serra Alfabia, 55 Portocolom; Precipitation of 0.2 litres per square metre Llucmajor and Portocolom, 0.1 Serra Alfabia.