A generally fine and sunny Saturday, with cloud coming in by the evening. Quite windy everywhere. No alerts for wind, but there is a yellow for the south coast (8pm to midnight) - gusts of 60 km/h and waves of three metres.

The wind is forecast to be stronger on Sunday. There are currently yellow alerts for high winds in the south and Tramuntana as well as yellows for all the coasts. Rain and possible thunderstorms expected overnight and into Sunday morning. Weather stations suggesting there could be some snow at 800 metres. We'll see about that.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (9C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 17, Mon: 15, Tue: 17.

Andratx (10C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 16, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.

Binissalem (9C) 17C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 15, Mon: 14, Tue: 16.

Deya (9C) 15C, moderate southwest-south breezes; humidity 55%. Sun: 14, Mon: 13, Tue: 14.

Palma (11C) 17C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Sun: 15, Mon: 15, Tue: 17.

Pollensa (8C) 19C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate south; humidity 40%. Sun: 17, Mon: 16, Tue: 17.

Porreres (9C) 17C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 15, Mon: 15, Tue: 17.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Sun: 15, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.

Santanyi (9C) 17C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 15, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.

Sineu (9C) 17C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 14, Mon: 14, Tue: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Friday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 17.2 Palma Port, 17.1 Muro, 16.4 Portocolom and Son Servera, 16.3 Arta, 16.1 Palma Airport, 15.8 Colonia Sant Pere, Puerto Pollensa and Santanyi, 15.7 Sa Pobla, 15.6 Can Sion (Campos), 15.5 Pollensa; Lows of 1.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 1.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.1 Lluc, 4.8 Palma University, 5.0 Can Sion; Gusts of 87 km/h Cabrera, 73 Serra Alfabia; Precipitation of 41.6 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 37.6 Serra Alfabia, 25.5 Lluc, 24.6 Palma Port, 23.4 Palma Airport, 20.8 Santanyi, 19.2 Palma University, 18.8 Banyalbufar, 18.4 Llucmajor, 17.6 Porreres and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 17.4 Can Sion, 16.2 Sant Elm, 15.6 Puerto Soller.